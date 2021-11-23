NielsenIQ BASES is delighted to announce today the launch of its 2021 annual Breakthrough Innovation Report which awards the most successful consumer packaged goods product launches.

The NielsenIQ BASES Breakthrough Innovation Report, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has unveiled the most stand out innovations of the FMCG world that have made the biggest impact. France has had its fair share of leading innovations, accounting for 1 in 6 of this year's winners. This year, these products, which were overwhelmingly dominated by line extensions, with all French winners coming from existing brands. Among the factors defining their success, the winners saw an 63% average value sales increase from Year 1 to Year 2. This is all the more impressive when you consider typically more than half of new products decline in their second year in market.

Of the 98 European winners named in the report over the last decade, over 90 percent are still in the market today. When you compare this figure to the regularly used statistic of 90% of new launches failing to survive beyond two years, this demonstrates that NielsenIQ BASES has got its finger on the pulse when it comes to identifying the winning formula for new product launches.

Celine Grena, European BASES leader, comments: "It is worth noting that when you go back to the first report launched 10 years ago, trends such as 'shopping locally', sustainability and convenience were the 'ones to watch'. While these trends still exist, a number of these are gradually crystallising into the standout theme of mindful living. In fact, over half of the winners this year have at least one mindful living claim, versus only about one quarter in 2019."

The report also highlighted the increased consumer demand for environmentally conscious products. In particular, Pampers Harmonie, made with 100% renewable energy, proved extremely popular among consumers thanks to its sustainability credentials.

Another breakthrough winner in France that brought new customers to an established brand was Leffe d'Été, which offered a fresher tasting, summer taste, through its seasonal edition.

Grena, continues: "While health and wellness remains an important area of focus, sustainability is increasing in importance within the French market. As this trend gathers pace, manufacturers will need to respond to this rising social issue through innovative packaging design, and raising awareness of environmental credentials, to drive impact for new product launches. Premiumisation is another key area we've seen develop, both from a packaging and product performance perspective, with many consumers willing to pay more for these benefits."

French Winners (listed in alphabetical order):

Innocent Plus (France and UK)

Leffe d'Été

Pampers Harmonie

Starbucks for Nespresso (France, UK, Switzerland, Netherlands and Spain)

About NielsenIQ BASES Breakthrough Innovation

This year's Breakthrough Innovation process reviewed over 50,000 product launches. The brands that made the 2021 list reflect a wide range of products and approaches that succeeded in making meaningful connections with consumers, an impressive feat within an increasingly crowded marketplace. Beyond BASES requirements for products that reflect strong, distinct qualities such as mass potential, longevity, brand incrementality, category distinction or appeal toward a specific consumer target, this year's list brings the continued evolution of the success criteria, which includes all six of NielsenIQ BASES' activation profiles.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world's leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006329/en/

Contacts:

Publicasity

Gillian Mosher

NielsenIQ@publicasity.co.uk