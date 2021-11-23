ReadyWise UK Ltd: ReadyWise Announces Expansion of Survival Solutions to the United Kingdom

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWise, the leading manufacturer of Emergency Food Supplies in the United States, is expanding to the United Kingdom and is now be available for purchase on www.amazon.co.uk/wise. Making its mission worldwide, ReadyWise urges individuals to consider emergency preparedness with innovative, simple long-term and short-term survival solutions. The expansion aligns with ReadyWise's goal of getting over a million households prepared this year.

"While preparedness has had a place in American culture for years, we noticed a consumer demand for this over in the UK," says Morten Steen-Jorgensen, Co-owner, and CEO at ReadyWise. "With all that is going on in the world, we are pleased to be able to fill this demand and help more families get prepared."

"Preparedness is a fast-growing theme in UK. This has been fueled by a combination of Brexit and Covid 19 that have caused both fuel, energy and food shortages in various parts of the county" says Kim Berknov, Managing Director, ReadyWise UK. "We are passionate about helping people getting prepared in times where supply-chain breakdowns, disruptive weather, and new regional lock-downs in mainland Europe, calls on all citizens to be prepared. Simply put, it is smart to get prepared."

The UK launch includes ReadyWise's line of premium Emergency Food Supply products. Here are some of the featured products in the initial rollout, with more planned releases soon.

60 Serving & 120 Serving Entrée Only, Grab & Go Bucket

120 Servings Breakfast Only, Grab & Go Bucket

120 Serving Fruit Bucket

120 Serving Vegetable Bucket

ReadyWise urges households to prepare now as the onset threat of the Delta variant and other mutations makes COVID-19 more transmissible, meaning more possible lockdowns as communities deal with the consequences of exposure. The climate crisis also increases the number of extreme weather events creating dangerous conditions forcing many to evacuate or shelter at home.

Even though making an emergency plan can be stressful, ReadyWise notes the importance of doing so beforehand, especially if you are in a situation where you need to evacuate. Taking these steps to prepare will allow your family to respond better to disasters and mitigate unknown risks. ReadyWise has created simple solutions with all products having up to 25-year shelf life for long-term storage, and you just add boiling water making it the perfect emergency food.

ReadyWise's Emergency Food Supplies are now available for purchase in UK on www.amazon.co.uk/wise

About ReadyWise: ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, is a leader in Emergency Food Supplies. ReadyWise helps their customers prepare with their manufactured freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with up to 25-year shelf life. To learn more about ReadyWise products, visit https://www.ReadyWise.com.

