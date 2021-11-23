- (PLX AI) - YIT Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 105-125 million.
- • Previous outlook was "higher than EUR 85 million"
- • YIT says increases its result guidance for 2021 due to the realisation of Lestijärvi wind farm sale and actions based on YIT's new strategy
- • The new guidance includes a positive impact of approximately EUR 45 million from Lestijärvi wind farm sale
- • Says the new guidance includes expected margin reductions of approximately EUR 50 million from certain legacy projects, as well as a number of projects that are no more in the core of YIT's new strategy published yesterday
