Trulioo's automated identity verification solution receives a positive assessment as an age verification system (AVS) concept in telemedia

Trulioo, the global identity verification leader, today announced that the Kommission für Jugendmedienschutz (KJM) or the Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Mediahas certified its solutions can be implemented in the German market to verify the ages of end users trying to access age-restricted content.

After a robust assessment, the KJM concluded that Trulioo's identity verification solution complies with both the legal and technical requirements of the Interstate Treaty on the Protection of Minors in the Media (JMStV).

By enforcing age verification checks, it becomes difficult for youth and children to access age-restricted content in telemedia.

"Trulioo's age verification solution provides a straightforward and seamless user experience for age-appropriate users while ensuring minors don't engage in potentially harmful content," said Steve Munford, Trulioo CEO. "By turning to Trulioo's solutions, media providers and businesses can perform age checks that adhere to compliance measures while upholding a privacy-centric approach in handling this sensitive data."

Trulioo GlobalGateway provides secure access to reliable data sources to verify a person's age in real-time. Media providers and businesses have flexibility in setting minimum age parameters, ensuring age-appropriate visitors can access content while minors are kept out. The identity data provided by the visitor is checked against independent databases to see if the information positively matches. GlobalGateway provides access to over 400 data sources to reliably and securely verify the identities of over 5 billion individuals around the world through one API.

Learn more about how Trulioo helps organizations comply with age verification checks

About Trulioo

Trulioo is the leading global identity verification company building trust online so that businesses and consumers can transact safely and securely. Trulioo's platform provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide all through a single API integration. Organizations rely on Trulioo's identity verification solution, GlobalGateway, to help meet their business and compliance requirements and automate due diligence and fraud prevention workflows. The Trulioo mission is to help provide every person on the planet with a digital identity to enable access to basic financial services and support. For more information, visit www.trulioo.com.

