Maxeon exec Mark Babcock joined pv magazine to talk about Maxeon's Air solar panels, and the company's possible U.S. manufacturing expansion.From pv magazine USA Maxeon, the international spin-off of SunPower, said it plans to launch its Air series of panels in Europe. The company's chief revenue officer Mark Babcock recently spoke with pv magazine to talk about the Air series as well as Maxeon's vision for U.S. manufacturing. The company produces two main classes of solar PV modules, the performance series, a bifacial panel with applications in utility-scale and large commercial projects, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...