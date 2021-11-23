

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) said that its board formed a 'Workplace Responsibility Committee', initially comprised of two independent directors, to oversee the company's progress in successfully implementing its new policies, procedures, and commitments to improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination at the company.



The Committee is being chaired by Dawn Ostroff, an independent director since 2020. Reveta Bowers, an independent director since 2018, will serve on the Committee. In addition, the company is working to add a new, diverse director to the Board, Activision Blizzard said in a statement.



Earlier in July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company for harboring a 'frat boy' culture in the company making the work atmosphere toxic for women. Activision Blizzard President Allen Brack resigned in the wake of the allegations.



