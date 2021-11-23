DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS CANCER VACCINE ACCUVAC-D001 MANUFACTURING TARGETS MELANOMA AND BREAST CANCER
Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 23rd, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the establishment of an agreement with the Lady Davis Institute cell processing center (CPC) to initiate manufacturing of its AccumTM DC cancer vaccine candidate AccuVAC-D001. This agreement immediately positions Defence's vaccine to be manufactured with the focus on melanoma and breast cancer.
The mandate of the Jewish General Hospital CPC located at the Lady Davis Institute is to support early phase clinical trials of cell-based therapies where processing of human cell and tissue is required to treat human catastrophic illnesses such as cancer. The close proximity of this facility to hospital patients further simplifies the logistics of the trial.
