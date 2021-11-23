

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments (CLDN.L) on Tuesday reported profit before tax of 346.4 million pounds for the first six months ended on 30, September 2021, significantly higher than 195.8 million pounds in the comparable period last year.



Profit after tax increased to 355.3 million pounds or 638.6p per share from 195.7 million pounds or 352.4p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the the first six-month period of the year rose to 362.6 million pounds form 210.1 million pounds in the year-earlier period.



Caledonia's NAV total return (NAVTR) for the six months to 30 September 2021 was 16.1% with net assets at the period end totalling 2,539.8 million pounds.



The company declared an interim dividend of 17.5p per share, an year-over-year increase of 2.9%, payable on 6 January 2022 to holders of shares on the register on 3 December 2021.



Looking forward, the company said, 'Our long-term outlook and ethos of investment in high quality, well-financed and managed companies, leaves us well placed to withstand unforeseen events that may arise as has been the case during the Covid-19 crisis. At the core of this approach is the strong balance sheet and reserves of retained earnings which gives confidence that Caledonia is well placed to continue to achieve its aims.'



