Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Hawkmoon Resources (CSE: HM) (FSE: 966) has announced a non-brokered private placement. The company is looking to raise gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million from the placement of a combination of flow-through and regular units.

The flow-through units are priced at $0.10 per unit and consist of one share and one warrant. The regular units are priced at $0.09 per unit and also consist of one share and one warrant. The warrants for both units are exercisable at $0.12 for 24 months. The shares, which were listed on the CSE in April, are currently trading at $0.095.

Assuming the offering is fully subscribed, the company plans to allocate $800,000 towards a drill program, $250,000 towards exploration on the Wilson Project, and the balance for general working capital.

In June, the company signed an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 2,449-hectare Lava Gold property, located approximately 20 kilometres west of the town of Belleterre and 150 kilometres southwest of Val d'Or, Quebec. The property hosts the Lavallée 38, 39, 40 and 41 showings, which collectively expose multiple quartz veins, breccias and stockwork quartz veins within the northeast striking Lavallée Shear Zone.

The company recently completed a ten-hole drill program on the Lava Gold property, which totaled 1,005 metres, targeting the Lavallée Shear Zone over a 400-metre strike down to a maximum true vertical depth of 100 metres. The drill program successfully intersected the Lavallée Shear Zone in all ten drill holes, suggesting the Lavallée Shear Zone appears to be open both to the northeast and southwest as well as to depth. Assays will be released when available.

The Wilson Gold Project is situated 150 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or and approximately 25 kilometres southwest of the company's Romeo gold property. Both properties are located within the mineral-rich Abitibi greenstone belt, an established gold mining district which produced over 100 mines, and 170 million ounces of gold since 1901.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.HawkmoonResources.com, contact Branden Haynes, President and CEO, at 604-817-1595 or by email at branden@HawkmoonResources.com.

