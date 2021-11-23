Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) receives permit for Phase II diamond drilling on its McKenzie East gold property, one of 5 mineral properties in Quebec 100% owned by Black Tusk.

Three of these properties, the McKenzie East, the PG Highway, and MoGold, are located to the immediate north of Val d'Or. The other properties are the Golden Valley gold property, which underwent diamond drilling in 2019, and the Lorrain PGE property south of Lorrainville, Quebec, which the company drilled in May 2021.

Black Tusk's geological team concluded that results from the 2020-21 drilling program warrant continued exploration on the property. With this permit allowing for the construction of 15 drill pads and supporting access, the Phase II program will continue to test the promising results obtained from the Phase 1 drilling, as well as testing other geophysical targets delineated from ground and airborne surveys conducted on the property in 2020.

In early 2021, Black Tusk completed an eight-hole diamond drilling program as an initial testing of the targets on the property. Results included 1.185 grams per tonne gold over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01.

As well, several intercepts containing more than 0.5 grams per tonne gold were returned from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08, indicating that gold is present within veins and altered rock cored on the McKenzie East claims. Geologic observations of hole MKE-21-03 indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximate 1mm by 2mm size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wide interval.

The company will be soliciting tenders for drilling from companies based in the Val d'Or area, with drilling is expected to begin once the ground conditions allow for travel over generally wet areas, likely in early 2022.

The shares are trading at $0.035. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, President and CEO, at 778-384-8923, or email richard@blacktuskresources.com.

