

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L) reported first half Group profit before interest and tax of 256 million pounds, up 13.8% from last year. Group turnover was up 8.0%, as a result of a strong recovery in non-household consumption following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, the Group said.



For the six months to 30 September 2021, pretax profit increased to 146.9 million pounds from 126.5 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 73.0 pence compared to profit of 42.5 pence. The loss reflects an exceptional deferred tax charge from the change in corporation tax rate. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 54.1 pence from 51.1 pence. Group turnover was 958 million pounds, up 8.0%.



The Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 40.86 pence per share, which will be paid on 7 January 2022 to shareholders on the register at 3 December 2021.



