

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) on Tuesday announced new financial earnings and growth targets for its core businesses including Energy Networks, Customer Solutions and Corporate Functions, until 2026.



For the year 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be about 7.8 billion euros and EPS to be nearly 0.90 euros for its core businesses.



Additionally, the company said, 'the Board of Management has resolved a total investment volume for the years 2022 to 2026 of in total approximately EUR 27 Billion for the core businesses.'



The company's current dividend policy with an annual growth rate of up to 5% will be extended until 2026, E.ON added.



For the financial year 2021, the company expects to pay dividend of 0.49 euros per share.



