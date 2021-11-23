Industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders joined pv magazine senior editors in an insight-packed live event to discuss optimizing solar PV and accelerating deployment across the U.S. and the globe.Solar industry leaders from across the United States and the globe gathered in an informative and especially timely virtual event as the pv magazine Roundtables USA took place on November 9. As the U.S. and global solar markets rapidly recover from disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a vision of optimal, resilient solar PV solutions to speed decarbonization and tackle the existential ...

