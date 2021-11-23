International expansion is supported by new hires and global investments as the business continues to help top enterprises unlock their full potential

Quickbase, the leading no-code platform for operational agility, today announced investment in company growth and international expansion, including strategic hires in the United Kingdom, Ireland and India, as well as substantial growth across existing offices in Boston, Salt Lake City and Sofia, Bulgaria. To support international growth, the company has hired an additional 100 employees globally across sales, customer success, product and operations.

The global market continues to see increased demand for application creation, delivery speed and flexibility to oversee, manage and master high-stakes projects. This has sparked a massive growth in business innovators and citizen developers over the year, with Gartner estimating 41% of employees outside of IT create applications. Quickbase has made significant investments to help more people and organizations throughout the world unlock their potential to improve operations and solve complex business problems.

Earlier this year, Quickbase brought on Mark Dillon, SVP of partners and international to usher in the organization's international presence. Since then, the organization has hired additional teams, including Vimal Nair, VP international sales to lead up regional teams. Additionally, the organization has rapidly expanded its regional, technical and global systems integrator partnerships to accelerate market expansion and enable more operationally intensive organizations to improve agility and drive faster business operations and automation across complex processes and disparate systems at scale.

Quickbase's continued investments in international regions will continue to expand so more organizations throughout the world will be able to create, connect, govern and continually improve an ecosystem of custom digital solutions for critical data and processes, all on a secure platform. Specifics include:

Building customizable, flexible solutions: Everything users need to build, operate and safely iterate solutions in real time.

Everything users need to build, operate and safely iterate solutions in real time. Free data to be extended and enriched in new ways: Quickly connect data and tools to rapidly deliver actionable information to those who need it most.

Quickly connect data and tools to rapidly deliver actionable information to those who need it most. Unlocking real-time analytics across systems and processes securely: Share information across multiple processes to eliminate data silos and miscommunication.

"Organizations continue to face expensive, slow custom application development and growing IT constraints, and the fact of the matter is, the world needs software as unique as the problems we're trying to solve," said Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase. "Helping organizations unlock their potential to see, manage and master their high-stakes projects is and will always be the core tenet of our business. To that end, we're excited to announce how Quickbase is expanding our footprint in the United Kingdom, Ireland and globally."

About Quickbase

Quickbase provides a no-code operational agility platform that enables organizations to improve operations through real time insights and automation across complex processes and disparate systems. Our goal is to help companies achieve operational agility to be more responsive to customers, more engaging to employees and as adaptable as possible to what's next. Quickbase helps nearly 6,000 customers, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 50. Visit quickbase.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005575/en/

Contacts:

Samantha Smoak

PAN Communications

quickbase@pancomm.com