Dienstag, 23.11.2021

WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Stuttgart
23.11.21
09:06 Uhr
142,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
23.11.2021 | 10:08
73 Leser

(0)

Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Results

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Ferguson plc's financial results for the three months to October 31, 2021 will be released on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The results will be available on the Ferguson website from 0700hrs GMT (0200hrs ET), following release to the London Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Ferguson plc
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations
Mobile:
Mobile:
+1 224 285 2410
+1 757 603 0111
Media Enquiries
Mike Ward, Head of Corporate Communications
Nina Coad, David Litterick (Brunswick)
Jonathan Doorley (Brunswick)
Mobile:
Tel:
Tel:
+44 (0) 7894 417060
+44 (0) 20 7404 5959
+1 (917) 459 0419

Notes to announcement

Ferguson is a leading value-added distributor in North America, providing products, expertise and solutions to make customers' projects better. From underground infrastructure to plumbing, appliances, lighting, HVAC, commercial mechanical and more, Ferguson simplifies the life of the project. Revenue for the year ended July 31, 2021, was $22.8 billion. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the company is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Ferguson_plc.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson plc




https://www.accesswire.com/674254/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Results

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
