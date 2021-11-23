

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British medical technology company Smith & Nephew plc (SNN, SN.L) announced Tuesday the launch of CORI handheld robotics, an advanced system for both total and partial knee arthroplasties.



The new 'turn-key' robotic-assisted surgical system is a compact and fully mobile solution incorporating a 3-D intra-operative imaging system with an advanced robotic sculpting tool.



The company said the robotic system allows surgeons to measure, plan, and perform a knee surgery which is personalised to the patient's individual anatomy in theatre.



According to the company, the new system is considerably more compact than alternative robotic systems, has minimal set up time, and is so portable it can be moved from theatre to theatre to optimise flow of patients through surgical units.



Simon Tarry, Managing Director, UK, Ireland & Nordics, Smith+Nephew, said, 'The CORI system enables every patient to have a knee replacement that is shape matched and aligned to their specific anatomy. We know that outcomes aren't consistent in non-robotic surgeries and that one in five patients have issues following surgery. Our technology has evolved so that we can achieve a personalised fit to each individual patient.'



