

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production increased at a softer pace in October, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.



Industrial output grew 11.25 percent year-on-year in October, after a 11.61 percent increase September.



Manufacturing output declined 2.78 percent in October, following a 3.15 percent in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output rose 9.6 percent.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying declined 2.78 percent and water supply output decreased 3.59 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 0.24 percent in October, after a 1.75 percent growth in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales grew 6.6 percent annually in October.



