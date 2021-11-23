DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 22/11/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.0781

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 922680

CODE: SRHE

ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE Sequence No.: 127473 EQS News ID: 1251300 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

