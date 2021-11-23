DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2021 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 22/11/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 99.1178
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6023226
CODE: IMWRD
ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 127427 EQS News ID: 1251254 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
November 23, 2021 04:18 ET (09:18 GMT)