Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Alpcot Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (606/21)

Listing of Alpcot Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Alpcot Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559321-7234, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 24, 2021. Effnetplattformen Holding AB signed on June 11, 2021 an agreement with Alpcot Ltd to through a new subsidiary Alpcot Holding AB (publ), former Effnetplattformen EV1 AB, acquire all shares in Alpcot AB and Alpcot Capital Management Ltd as well as 9 % of the shares in Tydliga AB. Shares Short name: ALPCOT B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 101 608 356 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016845655 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 240907 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559321-7234 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46868421110.