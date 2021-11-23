Anzeige
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
GlobeNewswire
23.11.2021 | 11:53
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Alpcot Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (606/21)

Listing of Alpcot Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On request of Alpcot Holding AB (publ), company registration number
559321-7234, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 24, 2021. 

 Effnetplattformen Holding AB signed on June 11, 2021 an agreement with Alpcot
Ltd to through a new subsidiary Alpcot Holding AB (publ), former
Effnetplattformen EV1 AB, acquire all shares in Alpcot AB and Alpcot Capital
Management Ltd as well as 9 % of the shares in Tydliga AB. 




Shares





Short name:               ALPCOT B        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 101 608 356       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016845655      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             240907         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559321-7234       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification





Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on +46868421110.
