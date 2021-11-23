PubMatic, Inc.: Verve Group and Scream Malmo Increase Reach by 21% Across Unique Audiences by Activating the ID5 ID Within PubMatic's Platform

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announced that Verve Group, a global consumer-first advertising suite, and Scream Malmo, a Swedish full-service media agency, have successfully employed the ID5 ID within PubMatic to reach and effectively target new consumers on mobile web and desktop at scale.



The deprecation of third-party cookies and changes to Apple's IDFA require that media buyers find new audience targeting and measurement solutions - including in markets such as Sweden where Safari commands a 54% market share in mobile traffic.

Verve Group and Scream Malmo partnered with PubMatic to reinvent mobile web addressability for a leading weight loss brand. A/B tests were conducted via private marketplace (PMP) deals on mobile web (iOS & Android) and desktop. The initial phase of the test saw campaigns running without applying an identity solution and in the second phase ID5's ID was activated via PubMatic.

The results showed a 21% increase in reach across all browser types when the ID5 ID was applied. Furthermore, Verve Group and Scream saw a 30% increase in reach on mobile web, rising to 90% on iOS inventory.

"The market is ripe for different identity solutions which will play a big role in the future of addressability to help advertisers achieve their campaign goals", said Carl Liverstam, Managing Director Nordics at Platform161 (Now Part of Verve Group). "We're delighted with the results we have achieved with PubMatic and ID5 and look forward to leveraging the expanded audience addressability capabilities to maximise reach and performance for our clients as part of our vision to provide privacy-first advertising solutions".

"Incorporating ID5 ID into our campaign planning and testing strategy has allowed us to bring new benefits to each of our clients with audience addressability at the core. This ensures that we are not only bidding on the most optimal impressions, but that we are also bidding as efficiently and effectively as possible", said Carla Lind Andersson, Media Manager at Scream.

"The results clearly demonstrate the added value that next-generation identifiers deliver. Through tests like these with PubMatic and Verve Group enable marketers to maximise reach in the post-cookie era", said Morwenna Beales, VP Global Strategic Partnerships at ID5.

"Evolved audience targeting approaches are valued by media buyers as they provide a launchpad for greater addressability in a cookieless world. Targeting on the SSP side enables media buyers to take advantage of available audience addressability solutions like ID, contextual, and third-party data targeting. At PubMatic, we empower advertisers to make more informed decisions, gain significant efficiencies, and create long-term alternatives to cookie-based targeting", said Jonas Söderqvist, Regional Director, Northern Europe at PubMatic.

ABOUT VERVE GROUP

Verve Group's consumer-first advertising suite is a leader in consolidating data, demand and supply technologies to create better business outcomes for advertisers and publishers. With a privacy-first approach, Verve Group's full-stack programmatic solutions are built for brand-safe environments. The global group is trusted by top 100 advertisers with direct connections to 4,000+ publishers and apps globally. Verve Group is part of Media and Games Invest.

ABOUT SCREAM

We are an entrepreneur-driven full-service agency that works with the motto that the whole is greater than the sum of the combined efforts in different channels. We are more than a media agency, we work based on insights from behavioral psychology, data and experience to create the most innovative and effective campaigns. We have specialists in all types of media, and take lessons with us continuously in our work. We invest heavily in digital development and have over the years started several sister companies to strengthen our position as one of the foremost in digital marketing. Together with our other companies, we can offer our customers a full-service offer containing a range of services - from digital production and SoMe management to performance and business consulting.

ABOUT ID5

ID5 was created to improve online advertising for consumers, media owners and advertisers, with the ultimate goal to help publishers grow sustainable revenue. ID5 provides the advertising ecosystem with a transparent, scalable and privacy-compliant identity infrastructure. Its solution improves user recognition and match rates and provides a stable, consented and encrypted user ID to replace third-party cookies and MAIDs. This enables publishers to better monetise their audiences, advertisers to run effective and measurable campaigns, and platforms to maximise the value of data and inventory for their customers. Created in 2017 by seasoned ad tech professionals, ID5 services clients globally. For more information about ID5 and its solutions, please visit www.id5.io.

ABOUT PUBMATIC

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic's cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. With a globally distributed workforce and no corporate headquarters, PubMatic operates 15 offices and eight data centers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.