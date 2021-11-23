Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.11.2021
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
PR Newswire
23.11.2021 | 12:27
Xinhua Silk Road: Gao'an City in E.China's Jiangxi shows traditional Chinese blue and white porcelain art

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Yichun Cultural Tourism Industry Development Conference was held last Saturday in Gao'an City, east China'sJiangxi Province. At the Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, ceramic artists are showing the traditional Chinese ceramics for visitors.

An artist shows plastic forming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.

An artist shows trimming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.

An artist shows painting, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324989.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694839/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694837/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694838/3.jpg

