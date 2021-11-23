Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Pesticides Sales to touch US$ 188 Bn by 2031, owing to Significant Demand for maximum yield & Increase lifespan of Crops: PMR

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pesticides market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% over the assessment period of 2021-2031 and expand around 1.8X in value over the next ten years.

Demand for agricultural products is rising at a rapid pace across the globe. Food demand is increasing rapidly, especially across East Asia and South Asia Pacific. High growth in population is the key factor elevating demand for agricultural products.

With rising awareness toward environment protection, a huge shift in the consumer base toward organic foods has been observed over the recent past. Demand for bio pesticides has increased at a very rapid pace. With rising awareness among consumers toward environment protection and eco-friendly products, demand for bio-pesticides is expected to rise rapidly in the near future. However, stringent regulations imposed over the use of harmful synthetic chemicals are expected to stunt market growth to some extent going ahead.

Market players are involved in acquisitions, mergers, and expansion to gain a string foothold in this competitive space.

In July 2021 , Corteva signed an agreement with Andermatt USA to provide U.S. farmers with new bio control solutions.

, Corteva signed an agreement with Andermatt to provide U.S. farmers with new bio control solutions. In Dec 2017 , Koppert Biological Systems acquired Brazilian biological control company - BUG Agents Biologicos, which will help Koppert strengthen its position in the macro- biological crop protection market in Latin America .

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32955

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of pesticides are anticipated to reach a value of US$ 188 Bn by the end of 2031.

by the end of 2031. By virtue of its high food and agricultural production, the East Asian region represents a commanding share in the global consumption of pesticides.

Rising demand for food and agricultural products across the globe is elevating demand for pesticides.

Stringent regulations imposed over various harmful and synthetic chemicals used in the production of pesticides are likely to hinder market growth over the coming years.

Key manufacturers are engaged in market expansion activities through strategic acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations in order to a gain competitive edge in the market.

"Demand for bio-pesticides is increasing at a much higher rate as compared to conventional pesticides, owing to rising awareness about the environment among consumers," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32955

Competitive Landscape

The global market for pesticides has been identified as a fairly fragmented market due to the presence of a high number of participants.

Some of the key market players included in the report are Bayer Crop Science AG, Marrone Bio Invention, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Certis USA LLC, Dow Inc., Monsanto, Isagro SPA, Camson Bio Technology Ltd, Andermatt Biocontol AG, BASF SE, Som Phytopharma India Ltd, Varsha Bio science & Technology, Syngenta AG , Koppert Biological Systems, BioWorks Inc., Valent Bio science corp, Corteva agriscience, UPL limited, FMC Corporation, Vestaron, Innatrix Inc., Aphea.Bio, Terramerra PlantHealth, Vegalab, Evolution biotechnologies, Seipasa, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm, Bio best Group NV, BioControl AG, Jaivik Crop Care LLP, Parry America Inc., Bionema, Ecodeaz, Greenland Bioscience, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Oro agri, Futureco Biosciece, Rolfes Agri, Redox Industries limited, Lemandou Chemicals, King Biotech, Awiner Biotech, AgbiTech LLC, Hebei Veyong Bio chemical, Arysta Life sciences, Biofa GmbH, Stokton Ltd, Bio Org Pro, Enviro Bio-Chem, and Antofénol.

The above are identified as key manufacturers of pesticides. These market participants are engaged in market expansion activities and the research & development of new and more efficient crop protection products.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32955

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global pesticides market that contains industry analysis of 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, application, end use, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Related Reports:

oPesticide Residue Testing Market

oBiological Pesticide Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg