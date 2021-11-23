Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.11.2021
23.11.2021 | 13:46
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Correction: Monthly Report - as at 31 October 2021

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Correction: Monthly Report - as at 31 October 2021

PR Newswire

London, November 23

The Investment Manager's monthly market update newsletter for October 2021 was
replaced on the Company's website due to an error.


The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

23 November 2021

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that an amended version of its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for October 2021 can now be viewed and downloaded from the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

Monthly Manager Reports | The Lindsell Investment Trust plc (ltit.co.uk)

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910

