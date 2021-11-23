Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that Andrew Hopkins, DPhil., Exscientia's founder and CEO, Ben Taylor, CFO Chief Strategy Officer, and Garry Pairaudeau, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. GMT).

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's website, under the "Investors Media" section at investors.exscientia.ai. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline of internal and partnered programmes demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 25 projects advancing, including the first three AI-designed drug candidates to enter Phase 1 clinical trials.

Exscientia has offices in Oxford, Vienna, Dundee, Miami, Boston, and Osaka. For more information visit us on https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

