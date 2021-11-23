Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully-licensed, real-money, pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that, effective today, it will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") under the symbol "RYWCF".

The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Royal Wins' OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RYWCF/profile

CEO Peter Gan commented: "Through the OTC Marketplace, we are now able to offer our current and future US investors easier access to the trading of Royal Wins' shares and disclosure of any Company-related materials. The US is a key market for us, and with a recent launch of our gaming platform on both Google Play and Apple Store in the States as well as today's news on the OTCQB trading commencement, we look forward to offering users and investors an opportunity to both invest in Royal Wins and play our state-of-the-art pure-skill games."

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering pure-skill gaming with real cash prizes available on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real-cash prize skill games to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space, so that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes based on their skill as opposed to pure chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems surrounding skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure-skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol RYWCF.

