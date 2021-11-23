Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, November 23
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Dividend Announcement
23 November 2021
The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 October 2021 as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date: 02/12/2021
Associated Record Date: 03/12/2021
Payment date: 31/12/2021
Dividend per share: 2.88 pence (Sterling)
Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Tony Sharpe
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: ts236@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736
Corporate Broker
Alan Ray
Singer Capital Markets
Email: Alan.Ray@singercm.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
James Waterlow
Singer Capital Markets
Email: James.Waterlow@singercm.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3031