- (PLX AI) - STG targets 3-5% average organic EBITDA growth per year, the company said at its Capital Markets Day.
- • Also aims for improving EBITDA margin and positive sales organic growth
- • STG plans to open 6-8 new superstores in the US in the next 2-3 years
- • STG targets suburban areas in states where they are already present, leveraging existing infrastructure
- • Super-stores are not margin dilutive when fully operational and we expect a ROIC per store of >20% within 3-5 years, STG says
