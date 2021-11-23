Uquid is proud to partner with Binance to integrate the Binance Pay in payment system of the up-coming global marketplace, which marks a turning point in business development

According to Statista, over 2.14 billion people worldwide are expected to buy goods and services online in 2021, up from 1.66 billion global digital buyers in 2016. Purchasing goods and services online has become a common practice and significantly attracted the attention of the majority around the world during the Covid pandemic.

Uquid.com is a new e-commerce platform with more than 2 million physical products including Women's Fashion, Men's Fashion, Jewelry Watches, Home, Pet, Appliances and even Christmas decorations. To meet the demand of its loyal customers, Uquid is further integrating Binance Pay which will allow users of both platforms to make purchases with crypto. Binance pay supports transactions in 40 different tokens with no fees.

Uquid is a pioneer in helping customers enjoy a Web 3.0 shopping experience. Connecting to the wallet address will help buyers enjoy extra benefits of smarter shopping features such as shopping mining staking points or receive rewards and new tokens airdrops from merchants.

Uquid marketplace is known as the defi and e-commerce platform accepting hundred tokens to carry out the payment solution on Ethereum blockchain and willing to integrate with other blockchain to broaden the defi shopping network in near future. With this launch, Uquid also introduced "Buy Now and pay later by Crypto" for the first time. The concept is also similar to other successful BNPL models in the fiat world like Afterppay or Klarna. Uquid Pay will allow users to split payments flexibly into 3 installments within 3 months without paying any additional fees.

About Binance Pay:

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless and secure user-to-user cryptocurrency payment feature on the Binance App with more than 40 cryptocurrencies supported. Binance Pay allows users to pay, send and receive crypto payments around the world without incurring any fees. Binance Pay also allows merchant-based transactions, letting users and merchants choose their preferred payment options.

About Uquid Marketplace:

Founded in 2016, Uquid Card is known as the first payment card that connects to multiple Altcoins. As a crypto payment card pioneer, during Q3 and Q4 of 2016 Uquid reached 11 million global transactions. Therefore, Uquid was one of three Blockchain projects honored at 2017 TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco. Since 2018, Uquid has quietly developed its own e-commerce project along with Defi smart payment solutions. In 2019 Uquid Digital Shop launched with more than 54,000 digitals products listed up to date. With more than 2 million physical products, this launch will be an important milestone of the project with the ambition to build a true bridge of e-commerce with smart shopping solutions by smart contracts. Uquid's goal in 2022 is to continue to increase the number of physical products to 5 million products and expand Defi payment solutions on other networks including Binance Smart Chain and Cardano. Uquid is also embarking on research and looking for partners who can jointly develop a Metaverse solution to help Uquid Online customers have the same shopping experience as in real life.

