Awards acknowledge staffing agencies supporting PRO's global client base that deliver superior service in the contingent workforce industry

PRO Unlimited, the Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, announced the winners of its Global Supplier Awards for Service in 2020. The industry awards acknowledge the dedication and service of the staffing agencies that have exceeded all expectations for PRO and its clients, which span North America, EMEA, APAC and Latin America.

"It's been a very challenging and turbulent year for all organizations having to navigate the effects of the pandemic. Our suppliers have demonstrated such resilience, strength and unwavering support that have resulted in our clients accessing the very best talent possible to maintain the excellence of their contingent workforce programs during this time," said Sam Jackson, Director, Global Supplier Partnerships at PRO Unlimited. "These awards acknowledge the amazing efforts of those standout performers within our network that have delivered outstanding service to our stakeholders across the globe."

The winners of the latest PRO Unlimited Global Supplier Awards have shown resilience and delivered high standards for talent quality, experience and compliance. PRO uses a proprietary 30-point scorecard to ensure the gold standard is held across all their partnerships, and this year PRO introduced several new award categories, including an Innovation Award and Diversity Initiative of the Year.

The winners of PRO's Global Supplier Awards include:

Supplier of the Year (by Region): Aquent (Global), Deerfoot (UK), Head Resourcing (UK), Independent Recruiters (Netherlands), Michael Page (APAC), Morgan McKinley (Singapore), Nisha Pro (Israel), Russell Tobin Associates (Global), Tailored Management (U.S.), TeamLease Digital (India), The Cydio Group (U.S.), The Fountain Group (U.S.), Varite (India) and Xpheno (India)

TalentBurst Newcomer of the Year: Tech Providers Inc

Tech Providers Inc Diversity Initiative of the Year: HireTalent and The Mom Project

HireTalent and The Mom Project Positive Impact Award: Syrinx and Xoriant

Syrinx and Xoriant Innovation Award: Software Guidance and Assistance (SGA)

Software Guidance and Assistance (SGA) Spirit of Partnership: Infotree, Mindlance Swoon

"Every year, our partners continue to drive incredible results in areas of innovation, partnership, diversity and more," said Megan Joyner, Manager, Global Supplier Partnerships at PRO Unlimited. "Our supplier network continues to expand year after year, and we are committed to helping our client base exceed its business goals with the strength of these partnerships."

Staffing suppliers consistently give PRO's program high marks based on its purely vendor-neutral model and Wand Mobile Supplier App, the industry-first mobile app designed specifically for suppliers. Using a series category and location criteria, orders are released to PRO's entire supplier network at the same time, giving each supplier an equal opportunity to participate in the project. Suppliers can then focus their efforts on recruiting qualified candidates instead of marketing their services to hiring managers. Furthermore, in recognition of the significant working capital challenges presented to suppliers in the current economic climate, PRO recently introduced EarlyPay PRO, which enables suppliers to receive payment prior to the client paying PRO.

Suppliers can inquire about partnering with PRO via email at supplierpartnerships@prounlimited.com.

Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Integrated Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

