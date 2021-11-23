Nasuni Wins NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award for Global Customer Support Excellence

Customer Success Team Achieved an Industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 86

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , a leading provider of cloud file storage, today announced its customer success team has received the coveted NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award for demonstrating ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding expectations.

Audited and awarded by the Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI), Nasuni received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 86 and a 4.7 Transaction Survey ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating for overall technical support. According to Bain & Company, the creators of the NPS system, a score of 50 is excellent while a score of 80 or more is considered world class.

"The Nasuni Support team is interactive, engaged, and provides a very knowledgeable understanding of all their products," said Malcolm Brown, IT Operations Manager at Nasuni customer Ithaca Energy. "The excellent support and faster file recovery that Nasuni provides ensures that we can make data available to any of our locations," Brown says.

For 21 years, the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award has been presented annually to companies who achieved excellence in customer service during the calendar year, according to ratings from their own customers.

"File data is critical to any organization and our customers need to trust that their data is in good hands. Nasuni's customer-first approach has ensured high retention and superior satisfaction beyond other choices in this space," said Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni. "This is especially important in the world of SaaS where customers are not locked into lengthy hardware cycles. We make it easy for customers to move their file data to the cloud and need to earn their business every day by delivering value and superior customer support. I'm very proud of our success team winning this world-class award."

Jason DePardo, Vice President of Customer Success and Services at Nasuni said, "our support team goes the extra mile, and works hard to help our customer environments to operate smoothly, even when their issues are unrelated to our cloud file storage service. What separates the great vendors from the good ones is how they support their products after the sale. I am proud and humbled to be part of this outstanding team and to receive this recognition from the Customer Relationship Management Institute."

Customer statements:

"Issues are understood rapidly with a deep dive undertaken to identify an appropriate solution. They are very helpful and easy to deal with." - Malcolm Brown , IT Operations Manager at oil & gas provider, Ithaca Energy

, IT Operations Manager at oil & gas provider, Ithaca Energy "Nasuni was a true lifesaver when we were hit by ransomware. After containing the attack and figuring out what was impacted, we were able to restore all file data and our operations hardly missed a beat." - Stephen Held , CIO at AEC firm, LEO A DALY

, CIO at AEC firm, LEO A DALY "I like everything about Nasuni." - Dave Coffman , Director of Enterprise Infrastructure at media giant, Meredith Corporation

, Director of Enterprise Infrastructure at media giant, "The Nasuni technical support team has been truly outstanding. Whenever we have an issue, and there are very, very few issues, we've been able to get a consultant on the line and resolve the issue on the first phone call or the first email. Even if something requires a higher level of technical support, it's very quickly addressed and very quickly resolved." - Simon Hoby , Group IT Operations Manager at architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firm, Snowy Mountains Engineering Corporation (SMEC)

, Group IT Operations Manager at architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firm, (SMEC) "I would rate their support at 10 out of 10. Anytime I have an issue, they answer very quickly." - Jeff Pisano , Head of Information Technology for Invictus Capital Partners, financial services firm

, Head of Information Technology for Invictus Capital Partners, financial services firm "My experience with support was very positive. I had 24/7 support and there were moments when I had to contact them out of hours." - Josh Goldman , McLaren Construction Group IT Infrastructure Manager

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern, cloud file storage, powered by the leading cloud-first global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos. Nasuni consolidates file data, with instantly expandable cloud storage at half the cost. Eliminating the need and complexity for legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, Nasuni dramatically simplifies IT administration. Workers from leading global companies rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

