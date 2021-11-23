Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: DUELL OYJ

NOTICE 23 NOVEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: DUELL OYJ At the request of Duell Oyj, Duell Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from November 24, 2021. Trading code: DUELL Number of shares: 25 454 574 ISIN code: FI4000513072 Order book ID: 241027 Company Identity Number: 2929424-1 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary Super sector: 4010 Automobiles and Parts This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Oaklins Merasco Ltd. For further information, please call Oaklins Merasco Oy on +358 9 6129 670. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260