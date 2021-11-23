Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.11.2021
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
23.11.2021 | 15:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: DUELL OYJ

NOTICE 23 NOVEMBER 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: DUELL OYJ

At the request of Duell Oyj, Duell Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Finland as from November 24, 2021. 

Trading code: DUELL
Number of shares: 25 454 574
ISIN code: FI4000513072
Order book ID: 241027
Company Identity Number: 2929424-1

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary
Super sector: 4010 Automobiles and Parts


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Oaklins Merasco Ltd. For further information, please call Oaklins Merasco Oy on
+358 9 6129 670. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
