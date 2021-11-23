Elsewhere, Longi has announced it has secured a wafer supply deal from Zhejiang-based TOPCon module manufacturer Dal Solar, and glassmaker Irico New Energy is planning an initial public offering.Solar manufacturer JinkoSolar yesterday announced its Tiger Neo, n-type TOPCon bifacial modules will be used by the state-owned China National Petroleum Company in its first 'solar-powered oilfield.' A press release issued by Jinko yesterday stated the use of PV panels "marks the beginning of a new, greener era for the oil and gas sector," and added "solar-for-oil is a win-win in terms of emission reduction." ...

