Fact.MR: Demand for Organic Skincare to Steer Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Past US$ 430 Mn by 2031

Tier-1 Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Manufacturers Account for Over 65% of Sales in 2021

Fact.MR's latest report on personal care and cosmetic preservatives market sheds light on growth drivers, challenges, and restraints shaping the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of emerging trends and opportunities prevailing in key segments in terms of source, chemical type, and application.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global personal care and cosmetic preservatives market size is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 430 Mn by 2031. With flourishing personal care and cosmetic industry, the overall market is poised to expand at 5.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Growing awareness among consumers regarding safer preservatives, increasing need for preserving personal care products, and rapid consumption of personal care and cosmetic products across the globe are some of the factors boosting the market.

Preservatives are essential for the safety and longevity of personal care and cosmetic products. They inhibit microbial growth, eliminate the risk of unnecessary chemical changes and thus improve the shelf life of products.

Hence, antimicrobial preservatives are gaining huge tractions in pharmaceuticals and personal care products, as they protect them from inadvertent contamination.

Further, growing inclinations towards bio-based products has transformed the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market. Growing preference for cosmetic and personal care products containing natural ingredients due to their safe nature is also driving the sales.

As per Fact.MR, natural or bio-based preservatives segment will register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Implementation of stringent regulations and increasing consumer backlash to the use of synthetic chemicals are some of the factors boosting bio-based personal care and chemical preservatives market.

Regionally, Europe is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. Growth in the region is attributed to the growing consumer awareness, presence of leading personal care companies, improved standard of living, and high consumption of cosmetic products in countries such as Germany.

"New product development and increasing investments in research & development of organic preservatives is creating lucrative growth avenues within personal care and cosmetic preservatives market. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing bio-based preservatives to increase their sales," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Survey

With increasing adoption of bio-based personal care and cosmetic products, Europe will lead the global personal care and cosmetic preservatives market during the assessment period.

will lead the global personal care and cosmetic preservatives market during the assessment period. North America accounted for around 18% of global personal care and cosmetic preservatives demand in 2020.

accounted for around 18% of global personal care and cosmetic preservatives demand in 2020. The U.S. market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Sales of personal care and cosmetic preservatives in China are slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2031.

are slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2031. Based on source, natural personal care and cosmetic preservatives category will dominate the global market.

Key Drivers

Rising consumer preference for natural and organic products is creating growth opportunities for personal care and cosmetic preservatives market.

Increasing penetration of online shopping platforms is positively impacting the market growth.

Growing consumer safety concerns fosters the demand for bio-based preservatives and the trend is likely to continue in the future.

Surging demand for preservatives from pharmaceutical and personal care sector will continue to provides impetus for the market growth.

Key Restraints

Side effects associated with synthetic cosmetic chemicals along with the implementation of stringent government regulation is restraining the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers operating in the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market are focusing on developing new products from bio-based or natural substances. Besides this, they are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, partnerships, new product launches, and collaborations to gain competitive edge.

In June 2021 , Sharon Laboratories, world leader of novel preservative solutions for the personal care and cosmetic industry announced the first phase of their corporate footprint in North America . The startup of Sharon Labs USA complements the company's organic growth strategy and a continuation of their focus to be closer to key regions.

, Sharon Laboratories, world leader of novel preservative solutions for the personal care and cosmetic industry announced the first phase of their corporate footprint in . The startup of Sharon Labs complements the company's organic growth strategy and a continuation of their focus to be closer to key regions. In October 2021 , SYNERGIO debuts its breakthrough skin microbiome-friendly preservation system uniquely geared to the personal skin care sector. The company recently unveiled BiomEco 94, its first range of 100 % botanically sourced broad-spectrum antimicrobial components that can target specified microorganisms at low concentrations

, SYNERGIO debuts its breakthrough skin microbiome-friendly preservation system uniquely geared to the personal skin care sector. The company recently unveiled BiomEco 94, its first range of 100 % botanically sourced broad-spectrum antimicrobial components that can target specified microorganisms at low concentrations In March 2020 , Clariant expands its preservatives portfolio with the launch of next generation preservative booster Velsan Flex. The 93% RCI (Renewable Carbon Index) innovation is highly versatile and effective in combination with all preservatives, enabling a reduction of typical preservative by as much as 50% while still achieving safe antimicrobial protection for cosmetics.

, Clariant expands its preservatives portfolio with the launch of next generation preservative booster Velsan Flex. The 93% RCI (Renewable Carbon Index) innovation is highly versatile and effective in combination with all preservatives, enabling a reduction of typical preservative by as much as 50% while still achieving safe antimicrobial protection for cosmetics. In January 2019 , Symrise launched its first benzyl alcohol-based preservative blend with the added power of SymSave H, SymOcide BHO. The new product effectively protects cosmetics from undesired microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria. It is ideal for applications ranging from soaps, shower gels and shampoos to creams and wet wipes.

Some of the prominent players operating in the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Ashland

DuPont

Lonza Group Ltd.

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

Akema Fine Chemicals

Clariant AG

Lanxess AG

Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Others

More Insights on the Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of personal care and cosmetic preservatives market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for personal care and cosmetic preservatives with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Source

Natural Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives



Synthetic Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives

Chemical Type

Benzoic Acid



Benzyl Alcohol



Ethyl Lauroyl Arginate



MIT /MICT

/MICT

Parabens



Phenoxyethanol



Others

Application

Rinse Off

Shampoos



Conditioners



Body Washes



Liquid Soaps



Others



Leave On



Creams and Lotions





Wipes





Color Cosmetics





Sunscreens





Hair Gels and Mousses



Leave-in Conditioners



Others

Key Questions Covered in the Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report

The report offers insight into personal care and cosmetic preservatives demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for personal care and cosmetic preservatives market between 2021 and 2031

Personal care and cosmetic preservatives market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Personal care and cosmetic preservatives market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain -

Cosmetic Based Preservatives Market- Cosmetic-based preservatives are in high demand due to the personal care industry's rapid growth. Cosmetic preservatives are added to cosmetics to extend their shelf life and improve their durability. As a result, the need for cosmetic-based preservatives is driven by the increased demand for anti-aging and fairness solutions. Growing awareness of the benefits of utilizing organic cosmetic-based preservatives is driving demand for organic preservatives, which is expected to continue to promote demand for cosmetic-based preservatives during the projection period.

Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market- Cosmetic grade color additives are in high demand due to the personal care industry's rapid growth. This industry is growing due to an increase in the usage of cosmetic grade color additives in cosmetics to make them more appealing. The demand for cosmetic grade color additives will be pushed even higher by the high demand for anti-aging cosmetics and fairness products. The demand for organic color additives is increasing as people become more aware of the benefits of using organic cosmetic grade color additives. During the projection period, the improving European economy will also raise demand for cosmetic grade color additives.

Cyclopentasiloxane Market- Due to increased vigilance about personal care, the global Cyclopentasiloxane market is expected to rise in the future years. Cosmetics include cyclopentasiloxane. Skin care, hair care, dental care, cosmetics, and toiletries are the primary drivers of the cyclopentasiloxane market. The cyclopentasiloxane market is improving as people become more aware of personal grooming and lifestyles. This causes the worldwide cyclopentasiloxane market to increase during the forecast period, and it is expected to offer up new chances for the cyclopentasiloxane market in the coming years.

