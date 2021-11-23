DJ Form 8 (DD) - Paul Zwillenberg

(a) Full name of discloser: Paul Zwillenberg (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): N/A The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Daily Mail and General Trust plc ("DMGT") Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Status of person making the disclosure: Person acting in concert with the offeror e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (Rothermere Continuation Limited) (specify name of offeror/offeree) (e) Date dealing undertaken: 22 November 2021 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? N/A If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

Class of relevant security: DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 506,491 0.24 Nil Nil (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil Nil Nil Nil (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil Nil Nil Nil 506,491 0.24 Nil Nil TOTAL:

Class of relevant security in relation to DMGT 12.5p (non-voting) A Ordinary which subscription right exists: Plan name DMGT Deferred DMGT Deferred DMGT Executive DMGT Executive Bonus Plan Bonus Plan Director LTIP Director LTIP Award date 06.12.2018 10.12.2019 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 Vesting date 06.12.2020 10.12.2021 30.09.2029 30.09.2030 Option price Nil Nil Nil Nil Unvested options / Nil 37,897 766,540 707,815 awards Details, including nature of the rights Vested options / 52,685 Nil Nil Nil concerned and relevant percentages: awards Total options / 707,815 awards outstanding 55,204** 37,897 766,540

**The total number of options was adjusted pursuant to DMGT's sale of its

stake in Euromoney.

Purchase/sale Class of relevant security Number of securities Price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

Purchases/ Class of relevant sales Total number of Highest price per unit paid/ Lowest price per unit paid/ security securities received received N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Product Nature of dealing Class of relevant description Number of reference Price per security e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/ securities unit e.g. CFD reducing a long/short position N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

Type Class of Product Writing, Number of securities Exercise Option money relevant description e.g. purchasing, to which option price per e.g. Expiry paid/ received security call option selling, varying relates unit American, date per unit etc. European etc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Class of relevant Product description Exercising/ exercised security against Number of securities Exercise price per unit e.g. call option N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Class of Nature of dealing Price per relevant Details unit (if security e.g. subscription, conversion applicable) Cash settlement of awards over 640,523 A Ordinary shares Vesting and cash settlement of granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General Trust awards granted in June 2019 Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares DMGT 12.5p under the Daily Mail and awarded under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT (non-voting) General Trust Long Term Remuneration & Nominations Committee by 4.7825% to align the GBP10.88 A Ordinary Executive Incentive Plan 2017. award with Fully Participating Shareholders of the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019.

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None.

