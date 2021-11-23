DGAP-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Article 5:25a of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) requires all listed companies to publicly announce which country is their "home member state" for the purposes of regulation of their disclosure obligations under Directive 2004/109/EG of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 on the harmonisation of transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and amending Directive 2001/34/EC (the EU Transparency Directive).

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. hereby announces that its home member state is the Netherlands. This disclosure is also available on www.ehc-company.com.

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.

General Enquiries

+49 (0) 89 4523240

info@ehc-company.com



Media Enquiries

Finsbury Glover Hering

Kai Peter Rath

Berliner Allee 44

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany



+49 211 43079-209

kai.rath@fgh.com

