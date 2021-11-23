U.S. hydrogen solutions company Plug Power opened, this week, its green hydrogen and fuel cell gigafactory in New York state. In Australia, Patriot Energy announced a supply agreement for 75 modular green hydrogen generation units, and ARENA said it will play a key role in the development and delivery of the German-Australian Hydrogen Innovation and Technology Incubator.U.S. hydrogen solutions company Plug Power opened its green hydrogen and fuel cell gigafactory in Rochester, New York state. "This is New York's first and largest fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturing gigafactory," wrote the ...

