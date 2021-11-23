Pax8's Amanda Lee Honoured on CRN's A-List 2022

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Nov. 23, 2021, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that CRN UK has named Amanda Lee, Senior Vice President of Global Communications, to its A-List for 2022. The annual guide lists some of the most recognisable figures in the UK channel, providing insight into their personalities with a mix of light-hearted and business-focused questions.



"Amanda's thoughtful leadership and strategic approach have been critical to Pax8's success," said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. "Through three acquisitions and our launch into the European region, Amanda enabled Pax8 to gain significant exposure in the market and is helping European partners succeed with cloud technology. We are proud of the work Amanda is doing and thank CRN UK for recognising her incredible impact."

As Senior Vice President of Global Communications, Lee oversees a global team responsible for all Pax8's communications, including corporate internal and external communications, media and public relations strategies, and analyst relations. She enhances, promotes, and protects the Pax8 brand through her efforts, ensuring a strong industry presence and consistent message. As Pax8 expands through strategic acquisitions, Lee's leadership is crucial to each company's smooth integration into Pax8 and our successful go-to-market strategy.

To view Lee's profile page on the A-List, please click here . To view the full list of honourees, please visit www.channelweb.co.uk/series/profile/a-list .

