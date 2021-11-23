- (PLX AI) - OPAP 9-month EBITDA EUR 379.9 million vs. estimate EUR 376 million.
- • 9-month net income EUR 178.2 million
- • 9-month gross gaming revenues EUR 1,040.3 million vs. estimate EUR 775 million
- • Strong cash position, with Net Debt at €378.4m, and further improved Net Debt / LTM EBITDA at 0.9x (1.0x incl. leases)
- • Online performance more than counterbalanced the slightly decreased retail performance, following covid-19 infections increase, company says
