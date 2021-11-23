Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.11.2021
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
PR Newswire
23.11.2021 | 17:39
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 23

BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

23 November 2021

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NamePaul Marcuse
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GB00B4ZPCJ00
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.014719,710
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

19,710

£19,999.74
e)Date of the transaction23 November 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound


Following this purchase, Mr Marcuse's total holding will be 49,463 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0)1481 745001

