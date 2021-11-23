Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.11.2021
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
On the results of mandatory takeover bid of AS "PATA Saldus" shares - announcement by SIA "PATA"

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on November 23, 2021 it has
received announcement from AS "PATA Saldus" shareholder, mandatory takeover bid
announcer SIA "PATA" on takeover bid results. 

Full announcement in Latvian attached.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1028632
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
