Leading branch technology vendor premieres a unique, customer-centric biometric system for on-premises authentication

Panini, a global payments technology provider, is participating in Trustech the Global Event dedicated to Payments, Identification and Security in Paris, France, for the third consecutive year.

This edition of Trustech marks a decisive step for the company, who now has a joint mission within the payments world and into the growing market for identity verification and authentication solutions. The Panini booth will feature the latest and most advanced platform of its intelligent scanners range the EverneXt as well as the world premiere of BioCred, a sophisticated, privacy-centered authentication system aiming to reduce fraud and improve service for walk-in customers visiting physical branches within the financial industry as well as in other business sectors.

The EverneXt cheque scanner, based on decades of Panini experience as a global leader in distributed capture, is built on the advanced, driverless and API-free Everest architecture, which uses HTTPS protocol for host communication; thus becoming independent from the end-user's Operating System. This marks a decisive step in the evolution of cheque processing platforms designed to become a cornerstone of branch transformation projects, eliminating barriers between customers and bankers and enabling an extensive range of (wired and wireless) connectivity options, layouts and use cases.

Panini will especially leverage the event to meet French banks, who were among the earliest adopters of the now internationally successful EverneXt platform, together with solution partner Tessi who leverages the flagship scanner for its WECHECK software suite.

In parallel, Panini will showcase an unprecedented authentication system based on fingerprint scan, QR code and NFC, which generates a unique, encrypted credential that the biometrically enrolled customer will retain control of; thus removing privacy and safety concerns on their end as well as on the Institution's. Panini is bound to present the patented BioCred concept on the Innovation Stage (December 1st, h12.20), offer live demos on their booth, and discuss the concept's rationale, advantages and possible integration scenarios with customers and technology partners from Europe and beyond.

"Our past and present are solid, and our future is full of new challenges which we are excited to embrace," says Richard Kane, CEO, Panini. "Even though many of us unlock our smartphones multiple times a day via fingerprint, some banks may have remained exposed to identity theft in their key revenue-generating channel their physical branch. BioCred addresses this need by combining convenience, security and privacy in a truly ingenious way, and offers a great opportunity for consolidation of key identity functions."

Trustech 2021 will take place at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, from November 30 to December 2.

Panini will be exhibiting in booth F51 of 5.2 pavilion.

About Panini

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for 75 years. Panini has a rich history of innovation, resulting in market leading solutions based on state-of-the-art engineering and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini improves customer efficiency and fraud prevention via trusted and innovative technologies for cheque truncation and secure identity. The company's scalable cheque capture systems address the complete range of distributed capture opportunities, resulting in the world's largest deployed base of scanners, and their expanding portfolio of secure identity technologies includes reliable, user-friendly options for identity verification and authentication. Panini operates on a global scale and has a direct subsidiary in Dayton (OH), USA to cover strategic North American markets.

