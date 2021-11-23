Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, November 23
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)
The Company announces that, on 23 November 2021 it repurchased 50,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 248p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 15,613,159.
The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 15,613,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 24,876,796.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
23 November 2021
