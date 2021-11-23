elago Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals You Don't Want To Miss.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A design company from San Diego has been creating Apple accessories for over 15 years and some of their best products will be discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. elago's webstore (www.elago.com) will start their sale on November 23rd till the 30th and are offering 20% off sitewide.

"I am sure everyone has been reading the news about inflation and how costs are going up during the holidays. We wanted to ensure we provided the best opportunity for our customers to get what they want at an affordable price," said Andrew Lee, CEO of elago. "That's why we made sure to include our global top selling products in all Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals."

Aside from the sitewide deals going on at elago's website, they have deep discounts for some of their best sellers on Amazon.

AW5 Case for AirPods Pro, 1, and 2

The AW5 rose to popularity due to its unique design - that looks like an old handheld gaming console - and the quality of the product. With over 10,000 reviews globally and a rating of 4.4/5, the case is perfect for any gamer who owns the AirPods Pro, 1, or 2. The retro case will be on sale for 25% off on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

AirPods Pro Version: https://amzn.to/3DIE97K

AirPods 1 & 2 Version: https://amzn.to/3DxPA2i

Pencil Case for Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

The Pencil case is a classic twist on a modern product - it changes your Apple Pencil into a classic #2 pencil that was heavily used for tests in grade school. Made from premium silicone, the case protects your stylus while allowing full access to all features - even magnetic charging. With a 4/5 star rating and almost 2,000 reviews globally, this product is definitely recommended to bring back some nostalgia. The case is available in a variety of other colors besides the classic yellow. Grab yours now for 25% off during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Pencil Case: https://amzn.to/3crGyYB

iPhone 13 Series Cases

If you have a new iPhone 13, Pro, Pro Max, or Mini, elago has a case for you. Whether you want a MagSafe compatible case or one that offers great protection, all of elago's cases are simple and stylish. Some cases that really stand out are the Glide case and the Liquid Silicone cases. elago has been making phone cases since the first generation iPhone, so you can purchase with confidence. Their cases will be 25% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

iPhone 13 Mini: https://amzn.to/3x0Teza

iPhone 13: https://amzn.to/3HAucMd

iPhone 13 Pro: https://amzn.to/3co54tM

iPhone 13 Pro Max: https://amzn.to/3FoUUW0

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Instagram:

@elago.uk

Contact:

haein.lee@elago.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1695214/elago_Black_Friday_and_Cyber_Monday.jpg