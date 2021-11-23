Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.11.2021
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
Dow Jones News
23.11.2021 | 20:19
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Notification of managers' transactions

DJ Notification of managers' transactions

Ørsted A/S (ORHE) Notification of managers' transactions 23-Nov-2021 / 19:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.11.2021 19:48:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/ or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Chief Operating Officer Richard Hunter in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,672 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Richard Hunter notification 23 Nov 2021.pdf . 23NOV2021_Company announcement_Notification of managers transactions_Richard Hunter.pdf News Source: Ritzau

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      ORHE 
Sequence No.:  127525 
EQS News ID:  1251531 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251531&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2021 13:48 ET (18:48 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
