

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan picked up steam in November, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.2.



That's up from 53.2 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Both output and new order growth quickened in November. Manufacturers continued to point to strengthening inflationary pressures amid ongoing supply shortages, which pushed input price inflation to the highest level since August 2008.



Positive sentiment was also marked overall, despite softening in October.



The survey also showed that the services PMI improved to 52.1 in November from 50.7 in October, and the composite PMI rose to 52.5 from 50.7.



