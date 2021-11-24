- (PLX AI) - Nilfisk new Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 14-15%, up from 13-15% previously
- • Outlook FY organic growth 17-18%, up from 12-16% previously
- • CEO says outlook increased based on strong order book and the improved supply chain visibility
- • Q3 revenue EUR 239 million vs. estimate EUR 233 million
- • Q3 organic growth 17.9%
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 34.5 million vs. estimate EUR 33 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin 14.4%
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 20 million vs. estimate EUR 18 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 8.4%
- • We achieved significant year-on-year sales growth despite material shortages and significant challenges in the supply chain, CEO said
- • CEO says pricing actions helped us to mitigate a good proportion of the exceptionally high freight cost and raw material inflation impact
NILFISK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de