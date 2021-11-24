Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products Co. (Monrol) today announced their agreement with Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI), a clinical stage biotech company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare cancers, for the supply of the medical radioisotope no-carrier-added 177Lu (n.c.a. 177Lu).

Eczacibasi-Monrol entered the theranostic market in 2019 as one of the few producers of Lutetium-177 worldwide and since then has provided an uninterrupted supply of this critical product to patients in many countries. In line with its mission to improve the quality of life of cancer patients globally, the company is establishing strategic partnerships with international pharmaceutical companies and constructing a new production facility compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 211 quality standards that will have an annual capacity of 60 thousand doses. Thanks to its location close to Istanbul's transportation hub, the new facility will benefit from a worldwide logistics network and agreements with cargo services to 320 destinations worldwide.

Aydin Küçük, General Manager of Eczacibasi-Monrol, noted that n.c.a.177Lu contributes to the company's mission of adding value to human life with leading and innovative approaches in the diagnosis and treatment of critical diseases and added, "To support our growth in this field, we're establishing a new GMP certified facility exclusively for theranostic R&D and production with a new technology that will enable us to maximize our supply of high-quality Lutetium. Sustainability and innovation are two of our core values, and we strive for continuous improvement in our operations and products while trying to serve patients all around the world."

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) CEO, Chris Pak said, We've identified a timely and sustainable supply of a key therapeutic ingredient needed for the development and launch of our lead asset 177Lu-EBTATE and other EB platform technologies. We are excited to start

this collaboration and build what promises to be a great relationship with a reliable and trusted radioisotope supply partner like Eczacibasi-Monrol for the supply of n.c.a.177Lu."

About Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI)

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. is a privately held, rapidly growing, well financed, clinical stage biotech developing targeted radiotherapeutics and diagnostics for rare cancers. We are committed to building value by acquiring and translating innovative imaging, radiopharmaceutical and theranostic assets to improve human health, reduce healthcare costs and reward stakeholders. MTTI expects to be orchestrating multiple clinical trials in 2022. For more information: www.mtarget.com; www.evathera.com

About Eczacibasi-Monrol

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products Co. is an innovative, international supplier of radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis and treatment in nuclear medicine. Eczacibasi-Monrol is headquartered in Istanbul and delivers customer-oriented service globally.

Monrol exports high quality and a wide spectrum of nuclear medicine products to more than 50 countries around the globe and has manufacturing sites and operational projects in different regions. For more information visit www.monrol.com

