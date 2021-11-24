The Kazakh authorities allocated 20 MW of PV capacity in the procurement exercise and said another 20 MW solar auction will be held next year.Kazakhstan electricity and power market operator JSC Korem has allocated 20 MW of PV capacity in a solar energy auction finalized this month. JSC Korem received 14 project proposals with a combined capacity of 60 MW in the procurement exercise and prices ranged from KZT16,96 ($0.0392) to KZT12,87 ($0.0297)/kWh. The winning project is a 20 MW solar plant proposed by Kazakh developer NextEcoEnergy PTE LTD LLP, which submitted the lowest bid in the auction. ...

