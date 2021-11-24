The plant would be able to deliver 400 MW of electricity for 8 hours, and would be comparable in size to some of California's largest fossil fuel power plants.From pv magazine USA An affiliate of Hydrostor filed an application for a 400 MW / 3200 MWh long duration energy storage (LDES) project with the California Energy Commission (CEC). Hydrostor deploys compressed air energy storage, a technology that is able to store and dispatch energy for long durations. As the region's 2,200 MW Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is set to retire in 2024/2025, the LDES project has a target for commercial ...

